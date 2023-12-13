© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Milwaukee can heavily impact the upcoming election

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST
Milwaukee can play a large role in the next election
tampatra
/
Stock Adobe
Milwaukee can play a large role in the next election

The 2024 election is looming large over Wisconsin, which many consider a bellwether state for the presidential election. But one city in particular, could decide the fate of the presidency and our nation.

Milwaukee is the largest and most diverse city in Wisconsin and although it has reliably voted for Democratic candidates in the past, the power of that voting block has dwindled in recent years. Dan Simmons is a local journalist, who recently wrote about this for the New Republic.

Especially with a lot of decisions coming in the weeks and even days before elections, you can’t keep up with it all and some people just throw up their hands.

-Dan Simmons on the current political climate in Milwaukee.

Simmons's full article can be found here.

_
Tags
WUWMLake EffectpoliticsElectionJournalism
Joy Powers
Joy Powers is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content