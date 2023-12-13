How Milwaukee can heavily impact the upcoming election

The 2024 election is looming large over Wisconsin, which many consider a bellwether state for the presidential election. But one city in particular, could decide the fate of the presidency and our nation.

Milwaukee is the largest and most diverse city in Wisconsin and although it has reliably voted for Democratic candidates in the past, the power of that voting block has dwindled in recent years. Dan Simmons is a local journalist, who recently wrote about this for the New Republic.

Especially with a lot of decisions coming in the weeks and even days before elections, you can’t keep up with it all and some people just throw up their hands.



-Dan Simmons on the current political climate in Milwaukee.

Simmons's full article can be found here.