Journalism

In the NPR podcast Throughline, co-hosts Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah take listeners back in time to understand news stories of the present.While…
As a perennial swing state, it’s become an election-year tradition for national media outlets to swoop into Wisconsin to quickly gauge the hearts and…
As protests over racial justice have swept America, many are learning the hard way what their First Amendment rights entail. Like the freedom of assembly…
In a moment of crisis, the first thing most people do is turn on the news. TV and radio stations provide the public with important public health…
The name Parkland — like so many other American cities — has become synonymous with a mass shooting. But in many ways, the school shooting at Marjory…
If you look at the list of producers and showhosts at WUWM, with just a couple of exceptions, it consists of nearly all women. While the demographic…
The final installment of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Unsolved podcast series was released Thursday. In its third season, reporter Gina Barton…
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's true crime series Unsolved explores cold cases from Wisconsin through both print reporting and an accompanying podcast.…
Alfred Kunz was a Catholic priest, the pastor of a church called St. Michael in the rural south central Wisconsin town of Dane. He served the community…
Longtime NPR newscaster and Wait! Wait! Don't Tell Me sidekick Carl Kasell died this week of complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 84 years old.…