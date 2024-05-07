Noted author about poison emphasizes need for more science education, ahead of speech in Wisconsin

A nationally known writer about poison says the public deserves more scientific information.

Deborah Blum is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and director of the Knight Science Journalism program at MIT. She’s also a Badger, with a graduate degree from UW-Madison, and having taught science journalism and other topics there for about eighteen years.

Take a listen to this interview with Blum above. It begins with a discussion of the science message of her books, “The Poison Squad” and “The Poisoner’s Handbook.”