Noted author about poison emphasizes need for more science education, ahead of speech in Wisconsin

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Chuck Quirmbach
Published May 7, 2024 at 2:26 PM CDT
Deborah Blum, director of the Knight Science Journalism program at MIT.
A nationally known writer about poison says the public deserves more scientific information.

Deborah Blum is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and director of the Knight Science Journalism program at MIT. She’s also a Badger, with a graduate degree from UW-Madison, and having taught science journalism and other topics there for about eighteen years.

Take a listen to this interview with Blum above. It begins with a discussion of the science message of her books, “The Poison Squad” and “The Poisoner’s Handbook.”

