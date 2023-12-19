© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 12/19/23: Rise in bird flu, Kwanzaa in Milwaukee, live poetry and music performances

Published December 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why there’s been a recent uptick in bird flu cases and how it affects poultry owners and consumers. Then, we learn about Kwanzaa and what makes the holiday so important for Milwaukeeans. Next, we speak with local poet Bryon Cherry about how writing is a daily exercise, even if a finished work doesn’t come from it. We close with the latest episode of our Live at Lake Effect music series featuring Daniel Rodriguez.

Guests:

  • Darlene Konkle, Wisconsin’s state veterinarian under the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection
  • Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden Urban Farm and Fondy Food Center
  • Bryon Cherry, Milwaukee-based poet and musician
  • Daniel Rodriguez, musician
