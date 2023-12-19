Tuesday 12/19/23: Rise in bird flu, Kwanzaa in Milwaukee, live poetry and music performances

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why there’s been a recent uptick in bird flu cases and how it affects poultry owners and consumers. Then, we learn about Kwanzaa and what makes the holiday so important for Milwaukeeans. Next, we speak with local poet Bryon Cherry about how writing is a daily exercise, even if a finished work doesn’t come from it. We close with the latest episode of our Live at Lake Effect music series featuring Daniel Rodriguez.

