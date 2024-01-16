Tuesday 1/16/24: statewide medical marijuana, Happy Days, Green Book and best local music
Today on Lake Effect, Capitol Notes explores the politics of medical marijuana and we share the latest on redistricting. Then, we learn about the impact the sitcom “Happy Days” has had on Milwaukee through the decades. We also learn about the lasting impact of the Green Book and look back at some of the best local music that came out in 2023.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of Wispolitics
- Archer Parquette, managing editor at Milwaukee Magazine
- Derek Mosley, director of the Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record