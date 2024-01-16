© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 1/16/24: statewide medical marijuana, Happy Days, Green Book and best local music

publishedDateHeading January 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, Capitol Notes explores the politics of medical marijuana and we share the latest on redistricting. Then, we learn about the impact the sitcom “Happy Days” has had on Milwaukee through the decades. We also learn about the lasting impact of the Green Book and look back at some of the best local music that came out in 2023.

Guests:

