Lake Effect

Monday 1/22/24: Wisconsin's voting maps, Wauwatosa real estate, Wurlitzer Pipe Organ

Published January 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the latest legal action with Wisconsin’s voting maps. Then, we take a look at the real estate market in Wauwatosa. Plus, we learn about the restored Wurlitzer Pipe Organ that now calls the Oriental Theater home, visit a local sports card shop and hear music from a former Lake Effect theme song writer.

Guests:

  • Barry Burden, political science professor at UW-Madison
  • Julie Feldman, owner of Feldman Media LLC and contributing writer for Milwaukee Magazine
  • Rick D’Amore, owner of "Name that Card," a sports card shop in Milwaukee
