Name That Card: This Milwaukee hidden gem has been serving sports card fans for 30 years

The sports card shop Name That Card is a hidden gem in Milwaukee where people can browse, collect or consign sports cards from sports teams across the county.

Store owner Rick D’Amore started the business 30 years ago. He says his passion for sports and collecting cards started when he was a kid in the 50s and later rediscovered his love for them as an adult.

“I saw them probably one day in the basement and said ‘Whoa, I love this stuff! I gotta see what they look like now,’” he says. “Well, that was it. I bought one pack, and before I know it, I bought a case … I was hooked!”

D’Amore says the thrill of the hunt for a card is simply one reason people take up the lucrative hobby.

“When you buy a pack of cards, you can get a card, that — it's crazy … you can get a card that's worth 20 bucks, 50 bucks, 1,000 bucks,” he says. “So it's like a lottery. It really is.”

1 of 3 — IMG_1869.JPG Rick D'Amore started a "wall of honor" in the early 90s to celebrate and showcase customers that found a rare card in a pack of cards they bought from his store. "Those people bring their kids in today," he says. Xcaret Nuñez / WUWM 2 of 3 — IMG_1864.JPG Shop owner Rick D'Amore says he has millions of sports cards in his collection and it dates back to the early 50s. Xcaret Nuñez / WUWM 3 of 3 — IMG_1868.JPG Rick D'Amore showcases mementos he's collected over the 30 years he's been in business. Xcaret Nuñez / WUWM

D’Amore says his knowledge of sports cards and reputation with customers makes him the go-to guy for consignment, but he says he also caters to young collectors too.

“The greatest thing for me right now is to see the young people and the way their eyes get so big,” he says. “Finding the card they want or they need or they gotta have — it's just great. It's like growing up when I was a kid, that's what we looked for… ‘My gosh, I got my guy! I got my favorite guy!’ you know.”

Name That Card Sportscards can be found at 9209 W Bluemound Rd. Milwaukee, WI 53226