Wednesday 1/31/24: winter preparation, new year's at the library, Hundreds of Beavers
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how to stay safe and prepare for extreme cold and winter storms that hit Wisconsin. We learn about resources at the Milwaukee Public Library that could help you accomplish some of your new year’s resolutions. Plus, we talk to the filmmakers behind a modern silent, supernatural, winter epic of a slapstick comedy. We close with some local music released at the beginning of this year.
Guests:
- Andrew Beckett, public information officer for Wisconsin Emergency Management
- Jen Warren, regional communications director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin
- Josh Ashing, reference assistant at the Milwaukee Public Library
- Mike Cheslik, director, editor and producer of “Hundreds of Beavers”
- Ryland Brickson Cole Tews, lead actor, writer and producer of "Hundreds of Beavers"
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record