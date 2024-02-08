Thursday 2/8/24: Alderman Michael Murphy, everything about voting, Great Lakes ReNEW
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with Alderman Michael Murphy about his decision not to seek re-election to the common council after more than 30 years. Plus, hear reactions from his constituents. Then, we speak with the director of the Milwaukee Election Commission to share everything you need to know about voting in the upcoming elections. Plus, we learn about the work the Great Lakes Water Innovation Engine is doing in Wisconsin to maintain environmental health.
Guests:
- Michael Murphy, Milwaukee alderman
- Claire Woodall, director of the Milwaukee Election Commission
- Alaina Harkness, executive director at Current Innovation