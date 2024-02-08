© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Thursday 2/8/24: Alderman Michael Murphy, everything about voting, Great Lakes ReNEW

Published February 8, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with Alderman Michael Murphy about his decision not to seek re-election to the common council after more than 30 years. Plus, hear reactions from his constituents. Then, we speak with the director of the Milwaukee Election Commission to share everything you need to know about voting in the upcoming elections. Plus, we learn about the work the Great Lakes Water Innovation Engine is doing in Wisconsin to maintain environmental health.

Guests:

