Tuesday 2/13/24: Redistricting, renters becoming homeowners, Monthly with Mosley
Today on Lake Effect, we learn why the Wisconsin legislature may be poised to pass the legislative maps proposed by Governor Evers. Then, we learn about a program that’s helping low-income renters become homeowners in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood. Plus, our Monthly with Mosley conversation dives into the history of the first all women of color military unit to serve in World War II.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Dr. Eve Hall, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Urban League
- Dee Kemp, vice-president of programs at Acts Housing
- Char Brown, Metcalfe Park resident
- Derek Mosley, director of the Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Charlie Sprinkman, founder and CEO of Everywhere Is Queer