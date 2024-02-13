© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 2/13/24: Redistricting, renters becoming homeowners, Monthly with Mosley

Published February 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we learn why the Wisconsin legislature may be poised to pass the legislative maps proposed by Governor Evers. Then, we learn about a program that’s helping low-income renters become homeowners in the Metcalfe Park neighborhood. Plus, our Monthly with Mosley conversation dives into the history of the first all women of color military unit to serve in World War II.

Guests:

Lake Effect