Lake Effect

Wednesday 2/28/29: Traffic speed reduction, maple sugaring, Chirp Chat, heritage gardens

Published February 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Milwaukee’s traffic calming efforts have affected speeding on some of the busiest streets in the city. Then, we learn how the mild winter is impacting Wisconsin’s maple sugaring season. Plus, we get some tips on how to start birding in Milwaukee. We close with advice on how to start your own African-American heritage garden.

