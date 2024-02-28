Wednesday 2/28/29: Traffic speed reduction, maple sugaring, Chirp Chat, heritage gardens
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Milwaukee’s traffic calming efforts have affected speeding on some of the busiest streets in the city. Then, we learn how the mild winter is impacting Wisconsin’s maple sugaring season. Plus, we get some tips on how to start birding in Milwaukee. We close with advice on how to start your own African-American heritage garden.
Guests:
- Jeramey Jannene, president and co-founder of Urban Milwaukee
- Karl Martin, dean and director of UW-Madison Extension
- Tom Finley, director of education at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Donna Miller, volunteer birder at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center