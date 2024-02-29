Thursday 2/29/24: Leap Day milestones, Great Circus Parade, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Leap Day and talk with some people who celebrate birthdays and anniversaries just every four years. Then, we learn about Milwaukee’s Great Circus Parade and a new documentary that looks at its history. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Jean Creighton, director of the Manfred Olson Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Joseph M. Sankey, production designer at Milwaukee PBS
- Dale Palecek, chief programming officer at Milwaukee PBS
- Matt Wild, co-founder of Milwaukee Record