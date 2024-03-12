Tuesday 3/12/24: Waupan prison conditions, Commando remembers Fair Housing Marches, Thin Ice
Today on Lake Effect, we get an update on the conditions and investigations of the Waupun Correctional Institution. Then we speak with one of the Commandos from the Fair Housing Marches about the significance of historical markers finally commemorating the events. Plus, our Thin Ice series looks at the impact warming winters may have on Wisconsin’s crane and tick populations.
Guests:
- Vanessa Swales, local government reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Fred Reed, one of the Commandos from the 1967-1968 Milwaukee Fair Housing Marches
- Dr. Victoria Gillet, Healthy Climate Wisconsin
- Anne Lacy, director of Eastern Flyway Programs for North America at the International Crane Foundation