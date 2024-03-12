© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/12/24: Waupan prison conditions, Commando remembers Fair Housing Marches, Thin Ice

Published March 12, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we get an update on the conditions and investigations of the Waupun Correctional Institution. Then we speak with one of the Commandos from the Fair Housing Marches about the significance of historical markers finally commemorating the events. Plus, our Thin Ice series looks at the impact warming winters may have on Wisconsin’s crane and tick populations.

Guests:

Lake Effect