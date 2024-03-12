© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
4th death in Waupun Correctional Institution reported since lockdown period began

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published March 12, 2024 at 1:53 PM CDT
Waupun Correctional Institution in southeast Wisconsin has been locked down since March. Prison officials have not said when normal operations will resume. Photo taken Aug. 6, 2023.
Jamie Kelter Davis
/
The New York Times
Waupun Correctional Institution in southeast Wisconsin has been locked down since March. Prison officials have not said when normal operations will resume. Photo taken Aug. 6, 2023.

The conditions at Waupun Correctional Institution have been the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The maximum security prison located in Waupun, Wisconsin, has been on some form of lockdown for more than a year, and prisoners have reported dire conditions at the prison.

Last week, the Department of Corrections reported another inmate death at the facility, the fourth death reported since this situation began. It also released the cause of death for two of the other inmates who died at the facility — including one who died of an overdose, possibly related to the drug smuggling ring at the prison, which is currently under federal investigation.

Vanessa Swales is a local government reporter at the Journal Sentinel and has followed the situation closely. "There have been many reports from prisoners, advocates, family members, who have expressed their concerns about dire conditions, poor access to psych and medical care," explains Swales.

"Gov. Evers has said that he would agree to an investigation into these deaths if it were necessary," says Swales. "But today, we have not received any information about whether there has been a formal request for the state DOJ to investigate those deaths outside of local law enforcement and the Department of Correction investigations that are routinely carried out in these cases."

Tags
WUWMLake EffectWisconsin Department of Correctionsincarceration
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
