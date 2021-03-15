Wisconsin Department of Corrections

-
Wisconsin corrections officials said Tuesday they are closing part of the Waupun prison and transferring inmates to other facilities as they deal with…
-
The FBI confirms that it has dispatched agents to Lincoln Hills School for Boys to investigate claims of assaults against juveniles and of management…
-
The list of potential crimes being alleged at Lincoln Hills School for Boys is disturbing according to Jason Stein, one of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel…
-
The religious coalition WISDOM is delivering demands Wednesday to the Department of Corrections, including that it consider parole for 3,000…