Wednesday 3/13/24: Remembering the Fair Housing Marches, Thin Ice, winter-themed fashion show
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a Fair Housing marcher about what it means to see landmarks going up around the city commemorating those protests. Then, our Thin Ice series continues with a discussion on how warming winters are impacting the wildlife in Lake Michigan. Plus, we learn about a unique outdoor fashion show to send off the winter season.
Guests:
- Pamela Sargent, a former NAACP Junior Youth Council Member during the Fair Housing Marches in Milwaukee
- Harvey Bootsma, professor at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences
- Matthew Prigge, writer and historian
- Dannelle Gay, author of "100 Things to Do in Wisconsin Before You Die"
- Ben Binversie, organizer of a winter fashion show taking place at Bradford Beach