Lake Effect

Wednesday 3/13/24: Remembering the Fair Housing Marches, Thin Ice, winter-themed fashion show

Published March 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with a Fair Housing marcher about what it means to see landmarks going up around the city commemorating those protests. Then, our Thin Ice series continues with a discussion on how warming winters are impacting the wildlife in Lake Michigan. Plus, we learn about a unique outdoor fashion show to send off the winter season.

Guests:

Lake Effect