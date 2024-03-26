Tuesday 3/26/24: Great Lakes drinking water, The Last Repair Shop, influential women artists
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a program that’s helping tribal schools across the Great Lakes region test for safe drinking water. We speak with a producer of the Oscar-winning documentary short film “The Last Repair Shop.” Plus, for Women’s History Month, we talk about female artists who have influenced the women of WUWM.
Guests:
- Jacob Riemer, public health specialist at the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Epidemiology Center
- Josh Rosenberg, evp at Breakwater Studios and producer of the short film “The Last Repair Shop”