Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/26/24: Great Lakes drinking water, The Last Repair Shop, influential women artists

Published March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a program that’s helping tribal schools across the Great Lakes region test for safe drinking water. We speak with a producer of the Oscar-winning documentary short film “The Last Repair Shop.” Plus, for Women’s History Month, we talk about female artists who have influenced the women of WUWM.

Guests:

