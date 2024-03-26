Wednesday 3/27/24: Wisconsin Latinos and faith, science and the arts, Chirp Chat, Art Car
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the history of Wisconsin’s Latino communities with the author of the new book, Strangers No Longer. Then, we explore the connection between science and the arts. Plus, we learn about the American Ornithological Society’s decision to rename some birds – in a new episode of Chirp Chat. We close by learning how the city is combatting reckless driving through a mobile art project.
Guests:
- Sergio Gonzalez, assistant professor of history at Marquette University and the author of "Strangers No Longer: Latino Belonging & Faith in 20th Century Wisconsin"
- Bassam Shakhasiri, professor emeritus of chemistry at UW-Madison
- Jeff Galligan, co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin
- Sarah Davitt, Milwaukee’s first Public Artist in Residence