Lake Effect

Wednesday 3/27/24: Wisconsin Latinos and faith, science and the arts, Chirp Chat, Art Car

Published March 26, 2024 at 5:46 PM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the history of Wisconsin’s Latino communities with the author of the new book, Strangers No Longer. Then, we explore the connection between science and the arts. Plus, we learn about the American Ornithological Society’s decision to rename some birds – in a new episode of Chirp Chat. We close by learning how the city is combatting reckless driving through a mobile art project.

Guests:

Lake Effect