Tuesday 4/9/24: Avian flu and dairy cows, see the Northern Lights, Mechanic Shop Femme
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how avian flu is affecting dairy cows and how it could impact the dairy industry here in Wisconsin. Then, we meet a social media influencer and blogger who’s helping demystify car care and maintenance. Plus, our astronomy contributor Jean Creighton joins us to talk about the Northern Lights, and how we can see them for ourselves.
Guests:
- Dr. Keith Poulsen, veterinarian and director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory
- Jean Creighton, astronomy contributor and the director of the Manfred Olsen Planetarium at UW-Milwaukee
- Chaya Milchtein, automotive educator, social media influencer, author and writer at Mechanic Shop Femme
- Jessica Wineberg, trails coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks