Tuesday 4/9/24: Avian flu and dairy cows, see the Northern Lights, Mechanic Shop Femme

Published April 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn how avian flu is affecting dairy cows and how it could impact the dairy industry here in Wisconsin. Then, we meet a social media influencer and blogger who’s helping demystify car care and maintenance. Plus, our astronomy contributor Jean Creighton joins us to talk about the Northern Lights, and how we can see them for ourselves.

Guests:

