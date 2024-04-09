How to admire the northern lights in Wisconsin

Yesterday the world was captivated by the solar eclipse. If the eclipse has motivated you to see more astronomical events, how about shifting to the nighttime to see the northern lights? The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are an amazing natural light show visible at certain times of the year in the northern hemisphere.

But just because they’re called the northern lights doesn't mean you can’t see them here in Wisconsin. Lake Effect Astronomy contributor and director of UWM's Manfred Olson Planetarium, Jean Creighton explains how.

"Even if you go to Iceland, there's no guarantee that you're going to see northern lights. It depends on the weather and other things," says Creighton. "So, in your own backyard, we in Wisconsin have a better chance of seeing northern lights, considering our latitude. We're not particularly high, but from a magnetic, latitude point of view, we are higher."

To spot the northern lights, Creighton explains that you need to know how active the sun is. You can figure that out by visiting the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration's website and checking the K-index.

For folks who can't travel to high-altitude spots like Iceland, Norway, Alaska, or Canada, Creighton and her team at the planetarium have made sure to have some resources to look at the northern lights in Wisconsin. "Come and see cool footage that I selected with my wonderful production students. Learn more details about how this works and how we use the normal website to figure out when would be a good time to see the northern lights anywhere you might be."

The planetarium is hosting two upcoming events on northern lights.