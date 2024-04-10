© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/10/24: Remembering Cardinal Stritch, Chirp Chat, Shari & Lamb Chop

Published April 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the history of the now-shuttered Cardinal Stritch University. Then, we bring you a new episode of Chirp Chat, where we learn about why birds migrate. Plus, we speak with the director of the documentary “Shari & Lamb Chop,” which kicks off the Milwaukee Film Festival tomorrow.

Guests:

Lake Effect