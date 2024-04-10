Wednesday 4/10/24: Remembering Cardinal Stritch, Chirp Chat, Shari & Lamb Chop
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the history of the now-shuttered Cardinal Stritch University. Then, we bring you a new episode of Chirp Chat, where we learn about why birds migrate. Plus, we speak with the director of the documentary “Shari & Lamb Chop,” which kicks off the Milwaukee Film Festival tomorrow.
Guests:
- Sara Woelfel, former university historian at Cardinal Stritch University
- Aubrey Fulsaas, naturalist and the children’s events coordinator at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- Jim Nelson, author of "Secret Milwaukee"
- Lisa D’Apolito, director and producer of the documentary “Shari & Lamb Chop"