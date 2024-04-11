Thursday 4/10/24: No One Asked You, hydroponics, grilled cheese championship
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the filmmakers of “No One Asked You,” a documentary about how humor can be used in the fight for abortion rights. Then, we’ll learn about a program that introduces high schoolers to agriculture, nutrition, and careers in science. Plus, we tell you about the Wisconsin grilled cheese sandwich championship happening in Dodgeville.
Guests:
- Ruth Leitman, director of “No One Asked You”
- Susan Kerns, co-producer of "No One Asked You"
- Mitchelle Lyle, director of the National Society of Black Engineers Milwaukee Chapter's Hydroponics STEM program
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer with Travel Wisconsin
- Jenna Vondra, executive director of the Dodgeville Area Chamber of Commerce
- Mermaid Echo, freshwater sciences graduate student at UW-Milwaukee