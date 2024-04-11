© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Thursday 4/10/24: No One Asked You, hydroponics, grilled cheese championship

Published April 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the filmmakers of “No One Asked You,” a documentary about how humor can be used in the fight for abortion rights. Then, we’ll learn about a program that introduces high schoolers to agriculture, nutrition, and careers in science. Plus, we tell you about the Wisconsin grilled cheese sandwich championship happening in Dodgeville.

Guests:

Lake Effect