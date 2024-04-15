© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 4/15/24: Foxconn update, ensuring safe drinking water, "Name that Card"

Published April 15, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore what’s next at the failed Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant. We learn about efforts to remove dangerous chemicals known as PFAs from Wisconsin’s drinking water. Plus, we learn what makes sports trading cards such a lucrative hobby.

Guests:

Lake Effect