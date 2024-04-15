Monday 4/15/24: Foxconn update, ensuring safe drinking water, "Name that Card"
Today on Lake Effect, we explore what’s next at the failed Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant. We learn about efforts to remove dangerous chemicals known as PFAs from Wisconsin’s drinking water. Plus, we learn what makes sports trading cards such a lucrative hobby.
Guests:
- Larry Sandler, local writer and contributor to Milwaukee Magazine
- Eric Wimberger, Wisconsin State Senator
- Peter Burress, government affairs manager with Wisconsin Conservation Voters
- Kevin Revolinski, local writer
- Rick D’Amore, owner of "Name that Card," a sports card shop in Milwaukee