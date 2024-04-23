© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Tuesday 4/23/24: Local lesbian history, Chirp Chat, Light Needs, Live at Lake Effect

Published April 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about local lesbian history in honor of Lesbian Visibility Week. Then, we learn about a new program that’s donating birding backpacks to community centers across Milwaukee and Madison. We speak with the director of “Light Needs” - a film about plants. Plus, we have the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring Milwaukee’s own Buffalo Nichols.

Guests:

Lake Effect