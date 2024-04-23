Tuesday 4/23/24: Local lesbian history, Chirp Chat, Light Needs, Live at Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about local lesbian history in honor of Lesbian Visibility Week. Then, we learn about a new program that’s donating birding backpacks to community centers across Milwaukee and Madison. We speak with the director of “Light Needs” - a film about plants. Plus, we have the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring Milwaukee’s own Buffalo Nichols.
Guests:
- Nicole Kurth, pride center coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and board member of the Wisconsin LGBTQ History Project
- Jeff Galligan, co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin
- Soumi Gaddameedi, event & donor relations coordinator for the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin
- Jesse McLean, director of “Light Needs”
- Buffalo Nichols, singer songwriter and guitarist