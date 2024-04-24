Wednesday 4/24/24: Milwaukee real estate, accessible walks, Milwaukee Film Festival
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the status of the real estate market in the Milwaukee area. Then, we learn what makes for an easy walk, and how two sisters created a guide book for accessible walks in the city. Plus, we meet the director and part subject of the documentary “Chasing Chasing Amy.”
Guests:
- Chris Drosner, executive editor of Milwaukee Magazine
- Karen Lemke, co-creator of an online map of "easy walks and paddles in Milwaukee"
- Jennifer Lemke, co-creator of an online map of "easy walks and paddles in Milwaukee"
- Sav Rodgers, director of “Chasing Chasing Amy"
- Jen Rainin, director and co-producer of the documentary “Ahead of the Curve"
- Franco Stevens, founder of Curve magazine