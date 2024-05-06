© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Monday 5/6/24: traffic deaths report, student protests & politics, Bay View massacre, 72-year-old UWM graduate

Published May 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new report that finds traffic deaths have gone up in Milwaukee County, while decreasing in other parts of the state. Capitol Notes explores the political implications of the student protests. We learn about the 1886 Bay View Massacre. Plus, meet a woman who started college in 1969, but never finished – and now 55 years later is graduating from UWM.

Guests:

  • Mark Sommerhauser, communications director and a policy researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • JR Ross, WisPolitics
  • John Gurda, Milwaukee historian
  • JoAnne Potter, soon-to-be UW-Milwaukee graduate
