Lake Effect

Tuesday 5/7/24: Proposed MPS budget, poison expert, Public Trust podcast, spongy moths

Published May 7, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at what’s in the proposed budget for Milwaukee Public Schools. A poison expert and author talks about science literacy. We speak with the producer of a podcast that explores the impact of forever chemicals in Wisconsin. We learn about an invasive species that’s threatening Wisconsin’s trees called the spongy moth. Plus, learn about the ladybug landmark in downtown Milwaukee.

Guests:

  • Emily Files, WUWM editor
  • Deborah Blum, director of the Knight Science Journalism program at MIT
  • Richelle Wilson, host and producer of Public Trust
  • PJ Liesch, extension entomologist and director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab at UW-Madison
