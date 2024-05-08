Wednesday 5/8/24: fire department challenges, Camacho's, 'The People's Joker', Everywhere is Queer
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a new initiative to provide mental health services to members of the Milwaukee Fire Department. We visit one of Milwaukee’s longest standing Mexican bars, Camacho's and learn how they toast their patrons. We speak with the co-writer of “The People’s Joker” – a viral film that centers queer experiences. Plus, tell you about a website and app that helps people find queer-owned businesses.
Guests:
- Aaron Lipski, fire chief for the Milwaukee Fire Department
- Bri LeRose, Milwaukee native and co-writer of “The People’s Joker”
- Charlie Sprinkman, founder and CEO of Everywhere Is Queer