Monday 5/13/24: Milwaukee County Executive's second term, PFAS regulations, 'Farmer Wants a Wife' finalist

Published May 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley reflects on his first term in office and what he hopes to continue working toward in his second. We learn what steps are being taken in Peshtigo, Wisconsin to mitigate PFAS in drinking water. Plus, we speak with one of the finalists from the dating reality show, Farmer Wants a Wife.

Guests:

  • David Crowley, Milwaukee County Executive
  • Cindy Boyle & Jeff Lamont, Peshtigo residents
  • Grace Girard, Caledonian & finalist on Farmer Wants a Wife
