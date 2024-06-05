Tuesday 6/6/24: Milwaukee's drag history, Trans Handy Ma'am, periodical cicadas, zombie trees
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Milwaukee’s long history of drag performance. We talk with home repair TikTok-er Mercury Stardust about how she helps renters with their DIY projects. We learn about the millions of cicadas emerging from the ground in Wisconsin this summer. Plus, we tell you about the dangers of zombie trees.
Guests:
- Michail Takach & BJ Daniels, co-authors of “A History of Milwaukee Drag: Seven Generations of Glamour"
- Mercury Stardust, Madison-based TikTok-er & author or “Safe & Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair”
- PJ Liesch, UW-Madison extension entomologist
- Adam Passo, certified arborist & district manager for Davey Tree Expert Company in Milwaukee