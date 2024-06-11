Tuesday: Milwaukee population decline, bars & restaurants rebound, trails projects
Today on Lake Effect, we explore why Milwaukee’s population has declined since the pandemic. Then, we look at how Wisconsin’s restaurants and bars are recovering post-pandemic. We learn about a project to connect hundreds of miles of biking and walking trails in southeast Wisconsin. Plus, we learn about he connection between dinosaurs and birds.
Guests:
- John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette University in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
- Joe Peterangelo, senior researcher for the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Ryan Chao, president of the Rails to Trails Conservancy
- Dr. Jingmai O’Connor, associate curator for fossil reptiles at the Field Museum in Chicago