© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Thursday 6/13/24: money in politics, Ukrainian Cultural Forces concert, Milwaukee dads, Bubbler Talk

Published June 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a musical group of Ukrainian soldiers performing in the Milwaukee-area this weekend. We explore how money has come to play a major role in shaping court races. Ahead of Father’s Day, we hear how some of the dads of Milwaukee aren't just raising kids, but raising up the community as well. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores why Lake Michigan appears to be different colors.

Guests:

  • Valery Shrokov, press attache’ for a group of musicians from the Ukrainian Culturel Forces
  • Milwaukee Dads: Yussef Morales, Steven Hunter, Dr. Cameron Overton, Michael Gutierrez
Lake Effect