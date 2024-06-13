Thursday 6/13/24: money in politics, Ukrainian Cultural Forces concert, Milwaukee dads, Bubbler Talk
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about a musical group of Ukrainian soldiers performing in the Milwaukee-area this weekend. We explore how money has come to play a major role in shaping court races. Ahead of Father’s Day, we hear how some of the dads of Milwaukee aren't just raising kids, but raising up the community as well. Plus, Bubbler Talk explores why Lake Michigan appears to be different colors.
Guests:
- Valery Shrokov, press attache’ for a group of musicians from the Ukrainian Culturel Forces
- Milwaukee Dads: Yussef Morales, Steven Hunter, Dr. Cameron Overton, Michael Gutierrez