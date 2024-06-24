Monday 6/24/24: clinical trial diversity, local government & the environment, Spark Birds, best parks for dogs
Today on Lake Effect, we learn how researchers are trying to improve diversity in clinical trials. A County Board Supervisor from northern Wisconsin talks about how environmental work can be done on the local level. We hear stories from local birders about their Spark Birds. Plus, we explore which Wisconsin parks are best to bring your dog to.
Guests:
- Dr. Veronica Fitzpatrick & Osondi Ozoani-Lohrer, Advocate Aurora Research Institute
- Mary Dougherty, County Board Supervisor in Bayfield County
- Chip Chat
- Danielle St. Louis, author of A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin State Parks