Thursday 7/25/24: constitutional amendments on the August ballot, EAA, Butterfly in the Sky
Today on Lake Effect, we explain what the constitutional amendments on the August primary ballot mean. We learn about the history and origins of the EAA. Plus, we tell you about the documentary “Butterfly in the Sky,” which tells the story of the beloved TV series “Reading Rainbow.”
Guests:
- Phil Rocco, associate professor of political science at Marquette University
- Dick Knapinski, director of communications for the Experimental Aircraft Association
- Bradford Thomason, co-director and editor of the documentary “Butterfly in the Sky”
- Anna Lardinois, former Pfister narrator and the owner of Gothic Milwaukee