What to know about the constitutional amendments on the Aug. 13 ballot

There is a partisan primary election in Wisconsin on Aug. 13. For the first time in state history, there will be two constitutional amendments on the primary ballot.

Up until now, any constitutional amendments have been voted on in spring and fall general elections — when voter turnout tends to be higher.

These amendments could have a big impact on how Wisconsin's governor is able to allocate funds. They propose changes to how the governor is able to spend federal aid during things like a pandemic or major weather catastrophe.

The questions were added to the ballot by Republican lawmakers, who expressed concerns about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' spending of federal COVID relief.



What are the questions?

These two questions will appear on ballots across the state. You can preview the rest of your ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

The first proposed constitutional amendment would prevent the Wisconsin Legislature from delegating its power to appropriate money.

Question 1: Delegation of appropriation power. Shall section 35 (1) of article IV of the constitution be created to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?

Voting yes means you support the Wisconsin Legislature having sole authority in deciding how to spend state money.

Voting no means you oppose such an amendment.

The second constitutional amendment would prohibit the governor from allocating money the state of Wisconsin gets from the federal government without the approval of the Legislature.

Question 2: Allocation of federal moneys. Shall section 35 (2) of article IV of the constitution be created to prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?

Voting yes means you support Wisconsin's governor not having the power to spend federal money without approval from the Legislature.

Voting no means you oppose such an amendment.

Political science professor Rocco says, the two amendments should be considered together. Both amendments are about taking away power from Wisconsin's governor, and giving more power to the Legislature, when it comes to spending federal aid.



How did we get here?

Rocco says aid from the federal government accounts for about a third of Wisconsin's state budget. Sometimes, such as in emergencies, that money is left to the governor to determine how to spend it.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin and other states received billions of dollars in federal aid. Gov. Tony Evers has directed the relief to small businesses, local governments, schools, and more.

"[Wisconsin's COVID aid] went out relatively quickly, whereas other states it took a very long time," Rocco says.

If voters approve the constitutional amendments, it means the Legislature would have to approve any plans to spend federal aid in Wisconsin.

Rocco says, that would likely slow down the allocation of money.

But Republicans in the Legislature argue there should be more oversight over how federal money is spent in Wisconsin.

"This is part of a bigger partisan battle between the state Legislature predominately controlled by Republicans trying to expand its authority over an executive branch that has been tending in the Democratic column," Rocco says.

Who supports and opposes the measures? Why?

The two measures are supported by Republican lawmakers, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Badger Institute.

The Badger Institute says the amendments are about shoring up "checks and balances" on the governor's power.

The amendments are opposed by Democratic lawmakers, the League of Women Voters, the Wisconsin state AFL-CIO, the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the Wisconsin Association of Local Health Departments & Boards, and Wisconsin Conservation Voters.

The League of Women Voters says the constitutional amendments "threaten to delay the federal funds we rely on during times of crisis."



How do constitutional amendments get on the ballot?

The Legislature must approve a proposed amendment in two consecutive sessions. This proposal passed along party lines, winning no votes from Democratic lawmakers.

Then, a majority of voters must approve the changes.

This process is not subject to the governor’s veto.

What does it mean that the amendments are on the primary ballot?

Rocco says the Aug. 13 primary election is likely to be low-turnout. And, Wisconsin voters tend to approve constitutional amendments.

He points out that Wisconsin does not require "plain language" to be provided to voters about what the constitutional amendments would do.

"When voters don't necessarily know what they're voting on, there can be an anchoring bias toward 'yes,'" Rocco says.

In the April 2024 election, voters approved two constitutional amendments that were supported by Republican lawmakers, that restrict the use of private funds in elections.