Monday 8/12/24: Tomorrow's primary election, police chief on fatal RNC shooting
Today on Lake Effect, we get you ready for tomorrow’s partisan primary election and we look at where things stand in the presidential race in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee police chief addresses a fatal shooting by out of state police officers during the RNC. Plus, we share some state park recommendations, including our very first to be founded.
Guests:
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- Jeffrey Norman, chief of police for the Milwaukee Police Department
- Alli Watters, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine