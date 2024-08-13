© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 8/13/24: A Tribute to Survival, first time at the Wisconsin State Fair

Published August 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn what is going to happen to the large rotating powwow exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum after it moves locations. Then, Lake Effect producer Xcaret Nuñez experiences the Wisconsin State Fair for the very first time. Plus, we head to Sun Prairie to learn about Odyssea Sangria - a canned Sangria company founded by Milwaukee mixologists.

Guests:

Lake Effect