Experience the Wisconsin State Fair from a first-timer’s perspective

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Jimmy Gutierrez,
Xcaret Nuñez
Published August 13, 2024 at 10:01 AM CDT
Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is a time-honored tradition that’s brought Wisconsinites together for nearly 200 years. But some are still experiencing it for the first time.

That includes Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez.

She recently went on a special journalistic assignment with Lake Effect’s Jimmy Guiterrez, a lifelong Milwaukeean, to experience the fair for the very first time.

For this story, Jimmy guided Xcaret through some of his must-dos at the fair, which included cheering loudly at the pig races, indulging in deep-fried foods and going down the giant slide (really, really fast).

“[Having visited the fair] makes me feel even more at home now,” Nuñez says. “I’ve lived in Wisconsin for almost a year now; in one month, it’ll be a year. It was kind of like a big reverse homecoming, like Wisconsin saying, 'Welcome to your new home, and congrats on one year!' So that was really special."

Xcaret Nuñez (left) and Jimmy Gutierrez (right) take a ride on the sky glider at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Xcaret Nuñez
/
WUWM
Xcaret Nuñez (left) and Jimmy Gutierrez (right) take a ride on the sky glider at the Wisconsin State Fair.

There was so much to enjoy, but here’s a list of Jimmy and Xcaret’s highlights at the state fair this year:

  • Cheer for your favorite pig at the pig races
  • Eat wacky deep-fried food
  • Take a trip (or two) around the Wisconsin Products Pavilion
  • Catch one of the many demonstration shows or performances at the fair
  • Admire the hundreds of Wisconsinite winners at the Grand Champion Hall
  • Hop on a burlap sack and go down the 200 ft. tall Giant Slide
  • Go round and round on the iconic sky glider
Jimmy Gutierrez
Jimmy is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
Xcaret Nuñez
Xcaret is a WUWM producer for Lake Effect.
