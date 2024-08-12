Experience the Wisconsin State Fair from a first-timer’s perspective
The Wisconsin State Fair is a time-honored tradition that’s brought Wisconsinites together for nearly 200 years. But some are still experiencing it for the first time.
That includes Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez.
She recently went on a special journalistic assignment with Lake Effect’s Jimmy Guiterrez, a lifelong Milwaukeean, to experience the fair for the very first time.
For this story, Jimmy guided Xcaret through some of his must-dos at the fair, which included cheering loudly at the pig races, indulging in deep-fried foods and going down the giant slide (really, really fast).
“[Having visited the fair] makes me feel even more at home now,” Nuñez says. “I’ve lived in Wisconsin for almost a year now; in one month, it’ll be a year. It was kind of like a big reverse homecoming, like Wisconsin saying, 'Welcome to your new home, and congrats on one year!' So that was really special."
There was so much to enjoy, but here’s a list of Jimmy and Xcaret’s highlights at the state fair this year:
- Cheer for your favorite pig at the pig races
- Eat wacky deep-fried food
- Take a trip (or two) around the Wisconsin Products Pavilion
- Catch one of the many demonstration shows or performances at the fair
- Admire the hundreds of Wisconsinite winners at the Grand Champion Hall
- Hop on a burlap sack and go down the 200 ft. tall Giant Slide
- Go round and round on the iconic sky glider