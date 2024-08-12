Experience the Wisconsin State Fair from a first-timer’s perspective

The Wisconsin State Fair is a time-honored tradition that’s brought Wisconsinites together for nearly 200 years . But some are still experiencing it for the first time.

That includes Lake Effect’s Xcaret Nuñez.

She recently went on a special journalistic assignment with Lake Effect’s Jimmy Guiterrez, a lifelong Milwaukeean, to experience the fair for the very first time.

For this story, Jimmy guided Xcaret through some of his must-dos at the fair, which included cheering loudly at the pig races, indulging in deep-fried foods and going down the giant slide (really, really fast).

“[Having visited the fair] makes me feel even more at home now,” Nuñez says. “I’ve lived in Wisconsin for almost a year now; in one month, it’ll be a year. It was kind of like a big reverse homecoming, like Wisconsin saying, 'Welcome to your new home, and congrats on one year!' So that was really special."

Xcaret Nuñez / WUWM Xcaret Nuñez (left) and Jimmy Gutierrez (right) take a ride on the sky glider at the Wisconsin State Fair.

There was so much to enjoy, but here’s a list of Jimmy and Xcaret’s highlights at the state fair this year:

