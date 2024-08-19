Monday 8/19/24: Mayor Cavalier Johnson, 'Passages' exhibit at Madeline Island Museum, dragonflies
Today on Lake Effect, Mayor Cavalier Johnson joins us to reflect on hosting the RNC and shares how he’s going to be involved in this week’s Democratic National Convention. Then we’ll learn about the new Madeline Island Museum exhibit called “Passages.” Plus we'll learn why there's been an influx of dragonflies along Lake Michigan’s shoreline.
Guests:
- Cavalier Johnson, City of Milwaukee Mayor
- Mike Wiggins Jr., site director of the Madeline Island Museum & former executive director and chairman of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa
- Kate Redmond, photographer and environmental educator