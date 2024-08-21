© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/21/24: Kamala Harris identity, Milwaukee population, Behind the Scenes at MPM, Cherry Street Garden

Published August 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we explore whether America is ready to elect its first Black female president. Then, we look at why Milwaukee’s population has declined since the pandemic. We go behind the scenes at the Milwaukee Public Museum and learn about a rare painting. Plus, we visit the Cherry Street Garden in Milwaukee where they take beauty very seriously.

Guests:

  • Dr. Wendy Smooth, professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at The Ohio State University
  • John Johnson, research fellow at Marquette University in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education
  • Dawn Cher Tomae, anthropology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum
