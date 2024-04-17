Rare "Menominee Women" painting to be displayed at future Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum has more than 4 million artifacts in its collections. Many of those items haven’t been displayed — or were only briefly showcased for exhibitions — like a rare painting called “Menominee Women” stored in the MPM's anthropology collection.

Samuel M. Brooks made the oil painting in 1858. Today, it serves as an uncommon record of how Native American women used European goods. It's a portrait that depicts four Menominee women and one child in the foreground, and two men in the background. Anthropology curator Dawn Scher Thomae shared her interpretation of the men in the painting.

"These men would've been further back, but [Brooks] decided to bring them forefront because they're watching him," she said. "They're not letting him alone with women because it takes a long time to paint. You can see the men's expression are saying 'I don't trust you.'"

Valeria Navarro Villegas / WUWM Dawn Scher Thomae is the anthropology curator at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

The painting offers insight in the ways "these women used European goods, such as textiles and glass beads, and fashioned them into their own aesthetic," according to the MPM website. "The imagery also represents the gradual fading out of traditional Menominee materials due to trade."

The museum acquired the painting from an estate in California. The MPM was aware of Brooks' "Menominee Men" painting, which is stored at the Wisconsin Historical Society, but were surprised to discover its female equivalent.

"But it was in horrible, horrible condition," said Scher Thomae. "We were very fortunate to work with a local individual who was a fine art aficionado and he loaned us the money to purchase it as well as the restoration."

Valeria Navarro Villegas / WUWM Before it was restored, the "Menominee Women" painting showed signs of smoke damage with its yellowed coloring, cracked surface and blurry visuals.

Scher Thomae said the museum hopes to identify the subjects of the painting.

"It would be nice if we could find their names," she said. "That is something we would like to do. We have been talking to the Menominee nation. We do consultation with all of the different tribes in Wisconsin for our future museum."

Scher Thomae explained the importance of collaborating with Native nations:

"You can't just put a culture on exhibit without consultation or working with the source community because they're the knowledge bearers. It's really very important to have their voices because it is their culture. [The painting] is residing here — that's why I use that term. We don't own it in the traditional sense, so it's also critical because the story is also so much richer," said Scher Thomae.

The Museum has plans to display "Menominee Women" when the MPM moves to its new home.