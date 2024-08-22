Thursday 8/22/24: 'Anti-Democratic', sand dunes, music fellowship, 'Secret Milwaukee'
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a new book called "Anti-Democratic" and learn about partisan politics impacting Wisconsinites. Then we learn about some of the dunes you can visit in and around Wisconsin. We hear from two musicians who are the first to participate in The Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Fellowship in Teaching Artistry. Plus, we explore a new book full of fun facts and quirky stories about Milwaukee.
Guests:
- David Daley, author of "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections"
- Kevin Revolinski, freelance writer
- Mikhail Johnson &Mauricio Franco, Wisconsin Conservatory of Music’s Fellowship in Teaching Artistry program fellows
- Jim Nelson, author of "Secret Milwaukee"