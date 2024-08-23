Get to know the sand dunes of the Midwest

If you made a list of all the different ecosystems in Wisconsin, it might take you a while to get to sand dunes … if you get there at all. After all, we’re not exactly the Sahara or a vast ocean front coastline.

But Kevin Revolinski is here to change perceptions. In his most recent Milwaukee Magazine article he wrote all about the dunes of the Midwest, what exactly sand dunes are, how they got here and where you can go to see some yourself.

"When you look down from them, you can see what looks like the Caribbean, because all that sand you gets under the Lake Superior waves," Revolinski says of Lake Superior's Grand Sable Dunes. "When the sun catches them, it looks incredible."

Another location that Revolinski highlights is the Lake Michigan's Sleeping Bar Dunes. "There's a scenic drive through the park and there's observation platforms where you can get out of your car and look out over the the the sloping sand to Lake Michigan and the tallest rise up over 450 feet."

Lake Michigan's Indiana Dunes are another option, as well. "You've got dune complexes, a lot of them are are stabilized dunes, meaning they've got plants growing on them. And there's hiking there. It's actually a state park and a national park," he shares.

If you're planning on experiencing any of these dunes, Revolinski suggests bringing good hiking shoes, sunscreen and plenty of water.