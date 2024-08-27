© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tuesday 8/27/24: Environmental Youth Collaborative, Road America, Live and Lake Effect

Published August 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a collaboration among environmental groups that helps young people get on-the-job conservation experience. Then, we tell you about Road America – a vintage racetrack that you can drive right here in Wisconsin. Plus, we have the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring singer-songwriter Paul Thorn.

Guests:

Lake Effect