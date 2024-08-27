Tuesday 8/27/24: Environmental Youth Collaborative, Road America, Live and Lake Effect
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about a collaboration among environmental groups that helps young people get on-the-job conservation experience. Then, we tell you about Road America – a vintage racetrack that you can drive right here in Wisconsin. Plus, we have the latest episode of Live at Lake Effect featuring singer-songwriter Paul Thorn.
Guests:
- Dominic Inouye, internship director at Teens Grow Greens
- Nia Smith, project manager for public engagement at Menomonee Valley Partners
- Bryson Taylor, Menomonee Valley Partners’ summer STEM intern
- Henry Argeropoulos, Menomonee Valley Partners’ summer STEM intern
- John Ewert, communications director for Road America
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Caitlyn Curtis, assistant professor of geography and anthropology at UW-Parkside
- Laura Mason, creative services director at UW-Parkside
- Kathy Wilson, executive director of the Racine Arts Council
- Paul Thorn, singer-songwriter