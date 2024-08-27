Want a chance to drive on a world-class racetrack? Race on over to Road America

Elkhart Lake is a popular desination for summer travelers. There are lots of reasons to visit including it’s namesake lake and a historic racetrack. It’s called Road America and it boasts much more than just a racetrack. It’s hundreds of acres of entertainment that can be enjoyed by the most die-hard car enthusiasts, someone interested in learning about cars, or people just looking for a good time.

Road America attracts nearly a million people each summer and for this month’s Wandering Wisconsin, we'll learn why.

History

In the early 1950s, sport car racing was popular and still being done on the streets of Elkhart Lake. After it became illegal, a man named Clif Tufte along with some local enthusiasts from the Sports Car Club of America and from the Chicago region purchased about 525 acres of land outside of Elkhart Lake.

"It's called Road America, because Clif Tufte walked the land and he wanted a racetrack that emulated road course racing, similar to racing around the village of Elkhart Lake," John Ewert with Road America explains. "So he walked the land and wherever he put a stake in the ground, there was either a turn or a corner."

The racetrack opened in September 1955 and although there have been some updates over the years, the track is virtually the same today as it was when it was first laid out.

Experience

The track is just over 4 miles long with 14 turns. The entire place just south of Elkhart Lake is 640 acres. The track is open during the summer months and they host 10 major events a year and about 500 events total. One of the most unique features is this isn't just a place where you can come and watch racing, you can get on the track yourself.

"It's something different and unique for people to do and not a lot of people can say that they can get down on the field at Lambeau Field during a game or American Family Field to watch a home run or even at Camp Randall to watch their favorite college score a touchdown. But at Road America, you can," Ewert says.

There's not just racing at Road America, they offer schools for teen driving, performance driving and motorcycle riding. Ewert says you can camp, bring your own coolers and pop up tents and move all around the grounds to view the track.

"You don't have to be a race enthusiasts. We have disc golf, we have go karting, we have lots of things for families to see and do, such as our Family Zone during our events. There's also wood carvings where you can have sort of your own little scavenger hunt and find wood carvings all over the property. We have geocaching, we have [14] amazing concession stands," Ewert says.

Road America Vanity License Plates Listen • 0:47

Road America / WUWM Road America offers a popular vanity license plate.

Events

There are events almost every day at Road America that fit the interests of everyone from speed demons to leisure seekers. There's even an option to walk or bike the track. One of the track's bigger events is coming up in September. The Ariens Art on Wheels Weekend Feature VSCDA is chance to see vintage race cars. Over 300 restored vintage and historic race cars will take the track for three days from Sept. 13 - 15.

"You can see vehicles from every era of racing," Ewert says "From the 1920s to the 30s to post-war, all the way up to modern day Formula One cars from the 90s will be on the track. It's a very casual environment. Fans and children love it because they get to walk right up close and personal to the cars."

Elkhart Lake

Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin says there's lots of other things in the Elkhart Lake area to enjoy like the Aspira Spa at Osthoff Resort that offers all kinds of services to those looking to unwind or boost their wellness. Elkhart Lake itself is also a big draw. It's a beautiful lake where you can paddle boat, fish or just enjoy a view of the sunset. There's also the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive.

"It starts in Elkhart Lake and weaves through forests and countryside for 115 miles. It's a great leisurely road trip route, especially if you're coming from the Milwaukee area and you want to be sure and stop at Parnell Tower for some really beautiful views, especially as those leaves start to change, " Weibel says.