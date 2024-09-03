Tuesday 9/3/24: Human trafficking misconceptions, Milwaukee Short Film Festival, Marvel Universe politics
Today on Lake Effect, we explore the misconceptions around human trafficking and how it can hinder prevention. Then, we learn about this year’s Milwaukee Short Film Festival, which is screening 55 films over two days – most with a common theme. Plus, we look at a book that explores the politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Guests:
- Dr. Sara McKinnon, associate professor at UW-Madison
- Patricia Coorough Burke, curator of the geology collections at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Ross Bigley, founder and director of the Milwaukee Short Film Festival
- Dr. Lilly Goren, author and editor of "The Politics of the Marvel Cinematic Universe"