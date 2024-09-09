Monday 9/9/24: Milwaukee Film, Capitol Notes, Tricklebee Cafe
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the new CEO of Milwaukee Film about changes the organization has been undergoing. In Capitol Notes, we look at how the Harris Campaign is courting Wisconsin and how it compares to Hillary Clinton’s run in 2016. Plus, we visit a pay-what-you-can cafe in Milwaukee to learn about the solutions they’ve found to hunger and food waste.
Guests:
- Tyanna Clayton-Mallett, formerly Black Lens coordinator for community outreach for Milwaukee Film
- Anne Reed, CEO of Milwaukee Film
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- Christie Melby-Gibbons, executive director of Tricklebee Cafe
- Melissa Pierick, the director of marketing and community relations at the Ice Age Trail Alliance