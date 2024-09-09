© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Monday 9/9/24: Milwaukee Film, Capitol Notes, Tricklebee Cafe

Published September 9, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the new CEO of Milwaukee Film about changes the organization has been undergoing. In Capitol Notes, we look at how the Harris Campaign is courting Wisconsin and how it compares to Hillary Clinton’s run in 2016. Plus, we visit a pay-what-you-can cafe in Milwaukee to learn about the solutions they’ve found to hunger and food waste.

Guests:

Lake Effect