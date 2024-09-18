© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Lake Effect

Wednesday 9/18/24: Sink holes in Lake Michigan, Vel Phillips statue, restaurant closures

Published September 18, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the discovery of what scientists believe are sink holes in Lake Michigan. Then, we tell you about a historic statue of Milwaukee civil rights leader Vel Phillips. Plus, we tell you about some Milwaukee restaurant closures and what’s new in dining in the city.

Guests:

