Wednesday 9/18/24: Sink holes in Lake Michigan, Vel Phillips statue, restaurant closures
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the discovery of what scientists believe are sink holes in Lake Michigan. Then, we tell you about a historic statue of Milwaukee civil rights leader Vel Phillips. Plus, we tell you about some Milwaukee restaurant closures and what’s new in dining in the city.
Guests:
- Bopi Biddanda, microbial ecologist at Grand Valley State University
- Steve Ruberg, researcher and supervisor at NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory
- Tiffany Koehler, longtime friend of Vel Phillips
- Michael Phillips, son of Vel Phillips
- Lori Fredrich, dining editor for OnMilwaukee
- Archer Parquette, managing editor of Milwaukee Magazine