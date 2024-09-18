Recapping some of the recent restaurant openings and closings around Milwaukee

As the summer is nearing its end, many of us are trying to soak in the good weather while we can. And what better way than by checking out a new, local restaurant?

As the dining editor for On Milwaukee, Lori Fredrich always has her eye on what’s happening in Milwaukee’s food scene. She recaps some exciting new restaurants that have opened over the past few months and some beloved eateries that have closed.

Openings

EsterEv

"There was talk for many years about giving EsterEV its own space. And that happened this past year ... That area right there within a block is just a hot bed out of various types of food," says Fredrich.

Diverse Dining Market

"[The] theory is that there aren't enough spaces in the city where people come together, who are from different backgrounds," Fredrich says. "And so, let's intentionally bring people together over a meal. And have discussions we can make friends, have long term relationships that are created and potentially solve some of the cities or the world's problems at the same time."

Relish Supper Club

Fredrich says, "It is very much classic supper club in a lot of ways, maybe a little bit more polished. There's hardwood floors, instead of the old school carpet."

Closings

Dobie's Steak & More

Fredrich says, "I think that the transition was just really tough, as it tends to be. There were changes made and, you know, we don't like change in the case of especially beloved things like supper clubs."

Eric's Porter Haus

"In this particular case, Eric made the decision to retire so guests can celebrate with him," says Fredrich.

Company Brewing

Fredrich says, "Riverwest doesn't let things close lightly. So, this was a surprise, and not everything is disclosed when restaurants do close."

Phan's Garden Restaurant

"This was, for a very long time, Milwaukee's only real representation of Vietnamese food. So, it's a loss in that way," says Fredrich.

Damascus Gate Restaurant

Fredrich explains, "The sad thing about Damascus Gate is that it was both an amazing place to eat, not only was it one of the only places where you could find Syrian food in the city and delicious food at that, but it was a haven for refugees who come from that area to make a living, essentially."