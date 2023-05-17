Milwaukee restaurants that are closing and opening

With summer on the horizon many of us are exploring what new Milwaukee restaurants have to offer and realizing that some of our favorite places have gone away.

As the dining editor for On Milwaukee, Lori Fredrich always has her eye on what’s happening in Milwaukee’s food scene. She shares some of the prominent openings and closings in the city.

Closings

Lazy Susan

After nine years of operation, Lazy Susan has closed its doors. Stopping one year short of head chef and founder AJ Dixon's ultimate goal of 10 years in operation, the closing was necessary.

Flannery's

After over 25 years in operation, Flannery's closed after the building was sold.

Randy's Neighbor's Inn

Known for his fish fry recipe that will remain classified even in retirement, Randy closed this restaurant to move to a warmer climate.

Wahlburgers

They quietly closed over the summer after a brief stint in the Third Ward.

Openings

People's Park Cathedral Square |425 E. Wells S., Milwaukee, WI 53202

People's Park will open a second location in what was formerly the Flannery's space.

Pizza Man | 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53212

After reopening in 2013 in their new location, Pizza Man will now be moving into the former Stubby's Gastrohub and Beer Bar.

The Edison | 322 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

This restaurant will be opening in July in the space that was formerly Wahlburgers in the Third Ward.

HENS Deli | 209 W Florida St., Milwaukee, WI 53204

This restaurant will be opening in the former Sue Brothers' location.

Ninja MKE Steakhouse |770 N Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

This three story business offers Hibachi, sushi and Karaoke for both food and entertainment. Their website states a Third Ward location will open soon.

Red Circle Inn | N44W33013 Watertown Plank Rd., Nashotah, WI 53058

Established in 1847 and recognized as the oldest restaurant in Wisconsin, The Red Circle Inn was sold about nine months ago and underwent an extensive renovation that will be unveiled soon.